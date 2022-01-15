Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $111.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $112.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

