BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

