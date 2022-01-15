Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,001,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 311,909 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 217,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TU shares. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

