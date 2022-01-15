JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $253.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.08.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

