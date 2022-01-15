Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,700 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.