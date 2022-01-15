LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE LC opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

