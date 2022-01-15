Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. Truist Securities raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

MAIN stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

