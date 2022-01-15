ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,709,321 shares of company stock worth $2,227,812. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

