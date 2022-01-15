Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Drops By 71.8%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of COVA opened at $9.71 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

