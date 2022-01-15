Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

