Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

