Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

