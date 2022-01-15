Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.