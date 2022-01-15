ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

