First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.58 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.