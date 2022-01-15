Commerce Bank Sells 203 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE IDA opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

