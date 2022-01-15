First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $543.06 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.68 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.