Commerce Bank Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,070.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 386.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $11,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

