Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler Acquires 4,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
