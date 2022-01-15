Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler Acquires 4,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.