Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill Sells 5,370 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.63. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

CWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

