Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 1,958 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

