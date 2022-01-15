Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 1,958 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
