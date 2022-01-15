Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Stephen Uden Acquires 5,000 Shares

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90. Rallybio Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

