Mizuho Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Neutral

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NYSE FR opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

