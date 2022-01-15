Mizuho Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Neutral

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.
NYSE FR opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
