Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE DAN opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

