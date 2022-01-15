Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 3,721 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

