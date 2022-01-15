Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 8,200 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00.

PASG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Passage Bio by 400.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

