First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $64.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First American Financial by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

