Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

