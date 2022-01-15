Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

