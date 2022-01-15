Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

