Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 151,931 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRLT. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.