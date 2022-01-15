Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 151,931 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRLT. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

