Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 87,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

