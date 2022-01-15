Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

