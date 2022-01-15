Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.49.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.