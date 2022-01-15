Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

