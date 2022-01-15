Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder John Hartnett Lewis Acquires 65,000 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KIRK opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

