Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

