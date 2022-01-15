Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 35.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 409.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 45.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $156.39 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.