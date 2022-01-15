JustInvest LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,673,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,239,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

