Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has been grappling with tough year-over-year comparisons, as demand conditions were high in the year-ago quarter. This has been affecting the company’s battery sales volumes, as seen during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, high input costs have been a drag on gross margin. The company has been witnessing higher input costs in areas like labor and transportation. It expects inflationary pressures to persist in fiscal 2022. Energizer expects the rise in input costs to be partly compensated by pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts. Energizer has been making efforts to drive productivity via improvement initiatives, streamlining international organization and optimizing manufacturing footprint. Strong auto care busines is also an upside.”

Get Energizer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.