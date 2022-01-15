Jefferies Financial Group Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $175.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.