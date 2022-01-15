National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

