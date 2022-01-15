Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

BROS opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.