Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

