Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.27 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

