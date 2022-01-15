Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teradyne worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Teradyne stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

