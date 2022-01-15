Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.85. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

