Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $75,435.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.99 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

