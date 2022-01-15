Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Purchases 14,679 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

