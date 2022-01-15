Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 732,775 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $109,332. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.