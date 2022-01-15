Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.58 and its 200 day moving average is $451.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

